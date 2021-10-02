Woman died after I-79 crash in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been identified after a deadly crash on I-79 in Kanawha County early Saturday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, Ashley Garrett, 28, of Spencer, was driving her vehicle Northbound on I-97 when her car went into the median and rolled into the Southbound lanes where her car was struck by a pickup truck.

It is unknown at this time if Garrett died on the scene at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.