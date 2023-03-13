GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman has died after a fatal crash in Gallia County, Ohio this morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 7 a.m. Monday morning near milepost 8 of State Route 218.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling south on SR 218 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a traffic sign, utility pole and cable box. OHSP says the driver, identified as Nina Johnson, 41, of Crown City, was taken to a hospital, but died of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to OHSP.