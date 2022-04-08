LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – A woman from the Whitman area of Logan County died Friday morning in a car accident.

That is according to Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens who says that Linda Lee, 65, was wearing her seatbelt when the accident happened.

Sheriff Clemens said it happened at the intersection of Route 119 and Old Logan Road, which is just south of Chapmanville, around 10:15 a.m.

He says that the driver of a Dodge Ram 3500 hit Lee’s Cadilac SUV when the driver failed to yield in a right of way.

The accident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.