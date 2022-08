CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — No injuries are being reported after an elderly woman drove over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

If you see a heavy first responder presence on the Blvd this morning, a woman rolled her car over the embankment. She is okay, but this definitely could have been worse. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/uDvYDn0EIw — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) August 16, 2022

The Charleston Police Department says the woman was driving out of a garage to go to work and then blacked out.

They say she was not taken to the hospital.