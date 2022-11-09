LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia State Police are on the scene in Lincoln County where a woman was found injured in the middle of the road.

Lincoln County dispatchers say that the woman was found on McClellan Highway (Route 10) in the Harts area at around 2:15 p.m. They did not know how the woman ended up in the road.

The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the extent of her injuries.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.