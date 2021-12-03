All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Woman hit by own vehicle in Nitro

Local News

by: WOWK 13 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A woman is dead after being hit by her own car in Nitro. The tragic accident happened just after 2 p.m. on 3rd avenue.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Flemmings says he believes it was a 96-year-old woman, who was trying to get out of her vehicle, must have forgotten to put the vehicle in park, running her over, and ultimately ending her life.

No names have been released at this time.

