VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by dogs in Vinton County, Ohio on Saturday.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope and rode her bike down Shea Road when she was attacked by three dogs.

Two witnesses were able to help the woman into their car, and they took her to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. She was later flown to a hospital in Columbus for further treatment.

The dogs are being evaluated for rabies, and their owner is cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.