Woman identified in Downtown Charleston car crash on Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department has released the name of the woman who crashed into another car on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Downtown Charleston.

They say that Ajah Andrea Brown-Young was the woman who crashed into another car at the Jimmy John’s on Capitol Street in Downtown Charleston with two unrestrained children in her car.

CPD says that Brown-Young was chasing a vehicle and then crashed into another with two children unrestrained in the car.

Captiol Street car crash on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Katie Park.)

Brown-Young’s bail amount is set at $15,000, documents say.