GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a child fell from a second-story apartment in Gallia County on Saturday.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says that Gallia 911 received a call around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday that someone had seen a small child fall from what appeared to be a window of a second-story apartment at the Gallia Metropolitan Estates.

Emergency personnel found the child outside the building and was airlifted to Columbus for medical treatment.

Sheriff Matt Champlin said in a statement that 20-year-old Nelida A. Hernandez, the mother of the child, was taken into custody.

No charges have yet been filed, but they are expected to come after the sheriff’s department consults with the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.