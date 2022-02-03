Woman in custody after deadly arson fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An arrest has been made in the case of an arson fire that killed a man in Kanawha City.

Charleston Police say that 48-year-old Patricia Kay White was arrested on Thursday for first-degree murder.

Dennis Rutledge was killed in the fire allegedly started by Ms. White. (Photo courtesy of his wife, Mary Rutledge)

A fire broke out at a boarded-up home on the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue South East around midnight on Feb. 1. Crews found one victim unconscious and not breathing on the 2nd floor after what officials say was an aggressive fire attack.

The person, 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge, of Charleston, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Charleston Fire Marshal Richard Symns told 13 News that surveillance footage showed a person holding an object that was on fire near the house around 11:55, just before the fire broke out.

White is currently being held at the Charleston Police Department booking office.