PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a shooting in Paintsville.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a “shooting situation” on Mill Branch Road in Paintsville at around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s office says that law enforcement entered an apartment and took 45-year-old Shaundena Conley into custody. They say she was charged with wanton endangerment, attempting to disarm a peace officer, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest. She also had active warrants which were served at the time of her arrest.

No injuries were reported, but the Sheriff’s office says that there was property damage.

Conley is being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The Paintsville Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire/EMS Department, and Johnson County Constable, Bruce Ritz all responded to the incident.