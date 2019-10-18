Woman in viral Charleston Police Video faces Charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The woman seen in the Charleston Police video that lead to two officers being placed on leave and a use of force investigation has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and obstructing an officer. The incident in the video happened during an arrest on October 14, 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Freda Gilmore was found with a dead puppy in her pocket. When officers approached her and asked her to take her hands out of her pockets she refused. She and the two officers then got into a fight, which was captured on the video.

The Charleston Police Department says two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after the launch of this investigation.

