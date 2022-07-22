KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman arrested in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has been indicted in Kanawha County Court.

Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 5, 2022.

ORIGINAL STORY: A woman has been arrested for a late Feb. two-vehicle crash that killed two people.

Edriene D. Sutton, 24 of Charleston, was arrested today, Mar. 7, 2022, after being released from CAMC General. Sutton is being charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death.

According to the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Division Commander, on Feb. 26, 2022, at around 3 a.m., a two-vehicle crash happened just before the Leon Sullivan Exit on I-77 south.

They say that the driver, Sutton, of a Kia was taken to CAMC General for injuries resulting from the crash.

A passenger in the Kia, Brittany J. Weldon, 27 of Charleston, and the driver of a Volvo, Joshua D. Robinson, 37 of Charleston, were both pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, a partially empty bottle of gin was recovered from the driver’s side of the Kia.

The crash remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Traffic Division.

Sutton is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.