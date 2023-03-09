POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One woman injured in a fire in Point Pleasant on Wednesday night.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out around 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at a home in the Burdette Addition of Point Pleasant, which is near Point Pleasant High School.

Officials with the fire marshal’s office say a woman was taken by ambulance to Pleasant Valley Hospital, and was then flown to a medical center in Pittsburgh for further medical treatment. The fire marshal’s office says she was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.

According to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, the fire took approximately an hour and a half to put out and there were no other injuries.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department, Gallipolis, Ohio, Fire Department, Mason County EMS and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office responded. The one-story home was not destroyed, according to the fire marshal’s office, but the Point Pleasant Fire Department says the home had a lot of interior damage.

The fire marshal’s office says they are investigating, and at this time the cause of the fire is undetermined, but they say they believe it was “accidental.”