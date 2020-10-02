Woman is dead after being struck by vehicle in Sissonville

UPDATED: 8:45 a.m. October 2, 2020:

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – An 18-year-old woman was struck and killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Sissonville.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford identified the victim Friday morning as Elizabeth A. Niemeyer of Charleston.

The accident happened about 7:35 p.m. in the 7100 block of Sissonville Drive.

Rutherford says Niemeyer was pushing a stroller with a small child at the fog line, another child was nearby walking with her, as were several dogs. Neither child more animals were injured when Niemeyer was sturck by the vehicle which was travelling north on Sissonville Drive.

Rutherford says no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle.

