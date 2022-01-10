Woman killed in Clay County head-on crash on I-79

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died in a head-on crash on I-79.

West Virginia State Police say around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10 Clay County 911 dispatchers alerted troopers to a vehicle reportedly traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-79. Just two minutes later, at 5:32 a.m., dispatchers told troopers that the vehicle was involved in a head-on crash.

Troopers say when they arrived at the scene the driver of the vehicle reportedly going the wrong direction had “suffered severe trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene. The WVSP has identified the victim as Elva G. Hudson, 75, of Wallback, West Virginia.

According to the WVSP, the driver of the other vehicle involved did not appear injured. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.