CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was killed in an accident on Route 10 near Salt Rock Thursday.

Cabell County Dispatch says that a two-vehicle accident happened at around 10:51 a.m. on the 5200 block of Route 10. Cabell County EMS responded.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.