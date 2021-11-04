Woman killed in Johnson County, Kentucky stabbing

Kristie Blair faces charges of murder and 1st-degree assault after one woman was killed and another injured in a stabbing in Johnson County. (Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Circuit Court)

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – One woman is dead, another is in the hospital and a third is facing murder and assault charges after a stabbing in Johnson County, Kentucky.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene in the 500 block of Hyden Branch Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Deputies say the caller told them she and another woman had been stabbed by the suspect but had gotten the knife away from her and had restrained her until law enforcement and EMS arrived.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found the caller had stab wounds on her right jaw and left bicep and the second victim was lying on the floor with “several stab wounds, including two to the neck and throat area.” They say she was unable to speak and had trouble breathing. The suspect, identified as Kristie Blair, 47, was sitting on the floor with a cut on her left leg and left palm as well as “a black eye,” according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies also said Blair “seemed to be in a daze.”

The sheriff’s department says the two victims were taken to a local medical center where the second victim, identified as Bernadetta Blackburn, died from her injuries. The first victim, the caller, was taken on to another hospital where she is in serious but stable condition, deputies say.

During the investigation, deputies the caller gave a statement that Blackburn allegedly went to tell Blair something in the bathroom, knocked on the door and then entered the bathroom. She said she then heard Blackburn screaming that Blair was stabbing her. The caller said Blackburn and Blair fought back to the living room where the two were able to get the knife away from Blair and throw it across the room.

Deputies say when questioning the suspect, she claimed Blackburn allegedly began hitting her, so she allegedly stabbed her with the knife.

Blair was arrested and taken to the Big Sandy Detention Center. She faces charges of murder and 1st-degree assault.