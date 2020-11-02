Woman killed in Kanawha County crash identified

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died in a crash this weekend on Elk River Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Wiley, 78, was killed in the crash Saturday evening, Oct. 31. Both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash. Wiley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

