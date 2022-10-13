PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash in Putnam County on Wednesday.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 36-year-old Rachael Karson died in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Road and McClane Pike in the Red House area of Putnam County.

Eggleton says Karson was the passenger in the car. The driver was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Eggleton, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, and he says the driver may face charges for excessive speeding.

The driver has not been identified, and their condition and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.