SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died in a fire in Roane County.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the call came in just after midnight on Feb. 13 regarding a fire with entrapment on Dodd Drive in Spencer.

Officials say a 61-year-old woman died in the fire. Her son and granddaughter were able to escape the home safely.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The Spencer Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.