April 15 2021 12:00 am

Woman missing from Elkview

Local News

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing Elkview woman.

Jessica Griffith, 26, was reported missing yesterday after not being in contact with family for about five days.

Griffith is 5’5″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is described as having dark brown hair with piercings on her left eyelid and on the right side of her mouth.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts this week should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169. You can also email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message them on Facebook or anonymously send us information through our www.kanawhasheriff.us.

