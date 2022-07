ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Police in Ashland, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management says that 69-year-old Jeannette Hennessey was last seen on the 3000 block of Central Ave. in Ashland.

Hennessey has long grey hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing red pants and a blue shirt with a white patch on the back.

Anyone with information about Hennessey’s whereabouts should call 911.