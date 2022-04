HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman once in charge of the money at Huntington’s Tri-State Airport admitted to embezzling nearly $50,000 from the organization.

The Department of Justice says Melissa Sue Hall, 46 from South Point, would do this by not making full deposits of money that were supposed to go into airport accounts.

Hall pleaded guilty to Theft from Programs Receiving Federal Funds.

She is set to be sentenced in August and faces up to 10 years in prison.

She also agreed to pay restitution.