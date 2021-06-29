Woman reported missing from Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is missing from the area.

Karen Norris was last seen on June 26 in the area of Berry Hills Drive or Middle Fork in Davis Creek. She is said to have been walking to meet friends and was wearing a leopard print shirt.

Karen is 48 years old, white and blonde. She has brown eyes, weighs 140 pounds and is 5’3″ tall. She’s also gone by the names Karen Swiger and Karen Bradley.

Anyone with information as to Karen’s whereabouts should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or message them on Facebook, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously provide information through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.