Woman reported missing from Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing since Wednesday morning.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Katherine Delores St. Clair, 38, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 14 by her daughter.

St. Clair is described as a white female standing 5’1″ tall and weighing 108 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on their Facebook page, or anonymously at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

