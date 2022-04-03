ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34.

Roberta Anne Bearfield (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

William “Bill” Perdue (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is not known at this time.

They say Bearfield, “has health conditions and it’s imperative that she take her medications.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 on Bearfield or the male acquaintance.