HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from an apartment building fire in Huntington on Wednesday.

City of Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers says that the Huntington Fire Dept. received a call about a structure fire with entrapment at 1:41 p.m. It happened at an apartment building on the 800 block of 9th Ave.

The crews first on the scene rescued a woman from a ground-floor apartment at the back of the building. She was treated by EMS at the scene, and she was then transported to a local hospital.

Officials say the fire was contained to the one rear apartment and was quickly extinguished.

No other injuries were reported.