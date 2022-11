KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon.

According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

First responders say the woman was freed from her home before the fire department arrived on scene. The home was destroyed in the blaze.