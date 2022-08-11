CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia.

In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.

Her accomplice, 52-year-old Millard Patrick admitted that he told an employee at the Charleston dealership that he worked for the US Marshal Service and that he would deliver a check in two days to pay for the trade-in. He said he asked the employee to hold a personal check as collateral and to not be alarmed if an armed deputy US Marshal appeared at the dealership to give him the check.

Both Patrick and Turner admitted to passing another bad check at a Hurricane dealership to obtain a Jeep Cherokee ($60,056.22 value) in July of 2021. They passed a bad check at a Ripley dealership the next day for a new Ford Explorer ($59,393.48 value) and tried to obtain a Ford F-150 ($64,108.24) from a Hurricane dealership. They were turned away when the bad check did not clear.

In all, $172,950 worth of vehicles was involved in this scheme.

Both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the interstate transport of stolen property.

Turner will serve three years of supervised release after she completes her one-year prison sentence.