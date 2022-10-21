CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been sentenced in connection to a wildfire that happened earlier this year.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry says Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of “setting fires to lands in Kanawha County” and was sentenced to four years in prison on the charge.

The wildfire, called the Horsemill Hollow Wildfire, began around 3:30 p.m. March 22, 2022, burning one-tenth of an acre, according to the Division of Forestry.

Authorities say no civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire.

The Division of Forestry says they worked closely with the Cedar Grove and Glasgow Volunteer Fire Departments as well as the Cedar Grove Police Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.