Woman shot during armed robbery at Huntington gas station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington Police responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning at the 7/11 gas station on 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in Huntington.

According to dispatchers, it happened a little before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Police confirm to 13 News that one woman was shot. The woman was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital where dispatchers say she is being treated for a gunshot wound to the back. The severity of her injuries are unknown at this time.

According to police, the woman is an employee of the gas station.

Marshall students also received an email to caution students asking them to avoid the area and report suspicious activity to 911.

Police are investigating and are actively looking for two male suspects in masks.