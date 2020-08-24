Woman shot in Ohio, investigation underway

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman has been flown to the hospital after being shot in Scioto County.
According to Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini, deputies responded to a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at a home on Curtis Smith Road in Otway, Ohio.
Donini says the caller said his wife heard a “popping noise” and that she said she thought she had been shot.
At the scene, deputies found the victim who had been shot in the upper chest. The sheriff says the victim, identified as Lydia Rigdon, 35, was flown to Cabell County Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
Rigdon is in stable condition, according to Donini.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 351-1093.
