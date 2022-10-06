KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze.

According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot Lane and 40th Street between Nitro and Cross Lanes.

The fire department says the camper was fully involved when the crew arrived and firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, according to the NFD.

The Nitro Fire Department and Kanawha County deputies responded to the scene.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene because crews received information that a woman had allegedly set the fire. The KCSO says they know her identity, although it has not been publicly released, and would like to speak with her.

(Photo Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department)

Anyone who knows who the woman is and knows her whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 304-357-0169.