KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to the KCSO.

The sheriff’s office says Jarrell was riding her bicycle on Route 60, also known as East Dupont Avenue, in Belle near the Chelyan Bridge when the crash happened around 1 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023. According to the sheriff’s office, Jarrell was riding next to the concrete barrier in the westbound lane when the bicycle allegedly veered into the westbound lane. Jarrell was then struck by an SUV that was traveling westbound, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say the driver of the SUV was not impaired or at fault for the crash.