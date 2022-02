MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mingo County.

West Virginia State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 7: 24 p.m. Troopers responded to US 119 in the Delbarton area of Mingo County.

Police say they found 70-year-old Sharon Isaacs, of Chapmanville, deceased when they arrived on the scene. They say Ms. Isaacs was walking in the southbound lane when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

This incident is still under investigation.