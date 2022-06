CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The woman who was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday has been identified.

Charleston Police say that the victim is 67-year-old Edra Lou Johnson, of Charleston.

On Tuesday, Charleston PD responded to the 200 block of Lee St. E. near Charleston Town Center. They say that a woman was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the crash is still under investigation and that charges may be pending for the driver of the car.