CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle, according to Kanawha Metro.

The incident happened on the 200 block of Lee St. E. near the Town Center parking garage.

The call came in around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lee St. E. is shut down at Clendenin St.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.