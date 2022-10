BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Jada Booth, was struck on Rt. 17 near Ottaway around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Boone County.

Deputies say no charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.