WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was trapped in a vehicle that went into a creek near JoJo’s Bar in Wayne County.

Wayne County dispatchers say the woman was trapped in the vehicle.

They say they were able to get the woman out and she is being taken to the hospital.

The vehicle has already been taken out of the creek, dispatchers say.