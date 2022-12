KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire in St. Albans on Wednesday morning.

The St. Albans Fire Department says that they responded to a structure fire on the 700 block of 10th St. at around 3 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A woman was taken to the hospital with burns to her face and extremities.

The Nitro, West Side, and St. Albans Fire Departments responded.

They say that the fire was caused by the misuse of a generator, and the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal.