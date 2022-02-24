FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Virginia woman faces extradition from Fayette County after being taken into custody on Wednesday.

Fayette deputies say that they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a small traffic violation and found that one of the vehicle’s passengers was wanted out of Allegheny County in North Carolina.

46-year-old Darla Jarvis, of Hillsville, Virginia, is facing charges in North Carolina for burglary and grand larceny.

She was taken into custody and taken to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition to North Carolina.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.