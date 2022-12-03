VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman.

(Courtesy: Vienna PD)

(Courtesy: Vienna PD)

If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563.

In a Facebook post regarding the woman, VPD did not say why she was wanted. WOWK 13 News has reached out to VPD for more details.

Tips can also be submitted by sending VPD a Facebook message or using the ViennaWV PD smartphone app.

Tips can be anonymous.