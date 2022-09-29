CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side.

According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston. The incident happened just after 5:15 p.m.

CPD Lieutenant Tony L. Hazelett says the shooting was allegedly connected to an incident involving “a disturbance over jewelry.”

Hazelett says the shooting was not related to a warrant sweep that happened in the same neighborhood this morning, Thursday, Sept. 29.