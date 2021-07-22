Woman wanted in connection to shooting arrested

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police say a woman wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this week has been arrested.

Sheena Z. Darby, 31, was taken in custody around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 after police say she called a detective and allegedly said she wanted to turn herself in. The Huntington Police Department says Darby was wanted on a felony warrant after a man and woman were shot in the 200 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington Monday, July 19. According to the HPD, the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Darby is charged with “conspiracy to inflict injury to persons.” A second person allegedly involved, Javier Jose Gonzalez Castro, was arrested Monday evening after he was identified as a suspect during the investigation. He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding.