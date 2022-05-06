NITRO, WV (WOWK)—We have new details on the woman who shut down the Nitro/St. Albans bridge on Thursday.

According to a crash report, a woman lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete barrier on the west side of the bridge. The report says that the crash disabled her vehicle, which came to a rest in the slow lane of I-64 westbound near the center of the bridge.

When police arrived on scene, they could not find the driver of the car. The report says they found two bags of marijuana in the car.

Police were told by Metro Communications that witnesses saw the driver of the car get out of her vehicle and jump over the retaining wall.

The Nitro Fire Department launched a fireboat to search for the driver in the Kanawha River, and personnel found the driver sitting on the catwalk underneath the bridge. They were able to bring her back to safety on the roadway.

She was transported to the hospital for medical and mental evaluation.

Nitro Chief Chris Fleming tells 13 News that it doesn’t appear that any charges will be filed in this incident.