Woman will stand trial for ‘disturbing and heinous’ murder

This file photo from Jan. 17, 2019 shows the crime scene of a homicide that occurred on Furlong Avenue in St. Albans. (WOWK, CHANNEL 13 STAFF PHOTO)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A judge declared a woman competent Wednesday to stand trial for first-degree murder for her alleged involvement in what authorities described as a “disturbing and heinous” stabbing.

Judge Jennifer Bailey found Courtney Wallace fit to stand trial in the Jan. 17, 2019 stabbing of Cherri Simpson on Furlong Avenue in St. Albans.

Bailey set Wallace’s trial to begin at 9 a.m., March 23.

According to the criminal complaint, Wallace performed sexual acts on Simpson’s unresponsive body. The complaint said Wallace is also accused of urinating beside Simpson’s body.

Simpson had wounds on her front and rear torso. She was transported to Thomas Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

There is never a bond for murder charges. But Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Clare Akers asked for the bond of the sexual charges to be set at $100,000 cash, which speaks to the disturbing level of this crime.

