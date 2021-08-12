Woman’s body found in Huntington identified

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Huntington Police, a woman’s body was found in the 500 block of 10½ Alley in Huntington on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 8:40 a.m. and found a woman’s body in a vehicle.

The woman has been identified as 49-year-old Melinda Stephens, of Huntington. Her body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and the case is still under investigation by the HPD Detective Bureau.

Those with information about this case should call the Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.