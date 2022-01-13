Woman’s charges in connection to infant’s death sent to grand jury

Last week, Kristina Edwards, of Portsmouth, was charged with several felonies after law enforcement investigated the death of an 18-month-old girl. Today, Jan. 13, all of her charges were waived to the grand jury in Scioto County. (Photo Courtesy: The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A woman facing charges in the death of an infant was in Portsmouth Municipal Court today.

Last week, Kristina Edwards, of Portsmouth, was charged with several felonies after law enforcement investigated the death of an 18-month-old girl. Today, Jan. 13, all of her charges were waived to the grand jury in Scioto County.

According to court records, Larry Weaver, of Portsmouth, who was charged along with Edwards also appeared in court today. The clerk’s office tells WOWK 13 News all of the charges he was facing were dismissed.

At the time Edwards and Weaver were arrested, law enforcement said the two both faced charges of Trafficking in Meth in the vicinity of a juvenile, a 1st-degree felony; Trafficking in Heroin in the vicinity of a juvenile, a 1st-degree felony; Trafficking in Fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile, a 1st-degree felony; Possession of Meth, a 2nd-degree felony; Possession of Heroin, a felony of the 2nd degree; Possession of Fentanyl, a 2nd-degree felony; and Child Endangerment, a 3rd-degree felony.

The investigation began after an 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at Southern Ohio Medical Center. The infant was in the custody of Scioto County Children’s Services after being placed into “a kinship placement.” According to authorities, the infant’s biological mother had been receiving overnight visitation. Scioto County Children’s Services told WOWK 13 News at the time of the arrests that due to the ongoing investigation, they are unable to provide a statement.

The girl is the third child to die after being placed back with relatives through the Scioto County Children’s Services since 2019 when the body of another infant, 2-month-old Dylan Groves, was found in the bottom of a well. In July 2020, another child, 5-year-old Annabell Greene, was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries” where she later died.