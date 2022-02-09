Woodchipper stolen in Charleston, police asking for assistance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woodchipper was stolen in Charleston on Eureka Road and police are asking for information on its location.

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division reports that the Vermeer BC1000 yellow woodchipper was stolen from the 300 block of Eureka Road sometime between Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2022.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or send them a message on their Facebook page.

They remind everyone that you can remain anonymous.